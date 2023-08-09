Express Computer

Home  »  Industries  »  BFSI  »  Advancing Towards an Autonomous Future: Exploring the Evolution of the BFSI Industry from Digital Shifts

Advancing Towards an Autonomous Future: Exploring the Evolution of the BFSI Industry from Digital Shifts

BFSIExclusivesNews
By Sandhya Michu
0 38

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian banking and finance industry is currently undergoing a sweeping digital transformation. This transformation not only involves revamping existing IT systems but also harnessing the potential of data, analytics, and even the power of generative AI. These digital shifts are setting the stage for autonomous banking, a concept that could be likened to the “driverless moment” of the banking experience.

One company that has boldly embraced and capitalized on this digital transformation journey is BUSINESSNEXT, previously known as CRMNext. Shifting from being a CRM platform provider, BUSINESSNEXT has successfully repositioned itself as a comprehensive end-to-end digital banking solutions provider.

Today, the company is at the forefront of powering the digital transformations of India’s largest banks, including HDFC and SBI. With over a decade of strong relationships with these industry giants and many others, BUSINESSNEXT is well-poised to guide banks towards an autonomous future in the BFSI industry. Leveraging their expertise and experience, the company aims to enable banks to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape of banking and finance.

Through innovative AI, generative AI, and automation technologies, BUSINESSNEXT, as a custodian of the digital transformation of BFSI, is prepared to take banks to the next level with the launch of its next-generation platform, GPTNext.

This platform’s key focus is on providing a comprehensive view of the “Total Experience,” breaking down the silos that separate customer, employee, and user experiences, and surpassing the boundaries of traditional omnichannel experiences. Prominent features include autonomous banking, self-service capabilities, AI-powered customer insights, and complete observability of IT stacks. These revolutionary aspects are seamlessly integrated into existing platforms such as CRM 360, Smart RM, CustomerNext and DataNext, offering an all-encompassing solution for the industry.

At the opening of BUSINESSNEXT’s first experience center in Noida, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director of the company, discussed how it has been driving digital inclusion for over two decades while maintaining a complex banking ecosystem with zero security breaches. Currently supporting over 1 million bankers across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide, BUSINESSNEXT is well-established in the industry.

He emphasized, “The importance of the experience center in executing the foundational digital aspirations of the BFSI industry. He stressed the industry’s goal of achieving high economic growth by skillfully navigating the intersection of technology, security, and compliance, all while ensuring a seamless banking experience for customers.”

When asked about BUSINESSNEXT’s perspective on the digital journeys of most banks, Tyagi highlighted, “While banks are investing in sleek and user-friendly interfaces, digital channels like mobile applications and web platforms, and customer-facing features, these efforts should not be seen as the sole solution to their digital journeys. BUSINESSNEXT understands the need for a holistic transformation that encompasses all aspects of banking operations.”

In conclusion, with its steadfast commitment to innovation and autonomous banking, BUSINESSNEXT is spearheading the digital transformation of India’s BFSI industry. Its platforms and solutions are set to revolutionise the banking experience, empowering both banks and customers alike.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sandhya Michu

Have been reporting and writing on IT industry for last 8 years. A post graduate in mass communication from Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image