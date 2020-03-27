Apple Is On The Verge Of Testing AR/VR Headset Along With HTC Vive-Like Controller

Read Article

There have been ongoing speculations in the market that Apple is developing ist AR/VR headset and images, that might seem to be a controller of the device. As per MacRumors, a reference has been found to the headset in the upcoming iOS 14 mobile operating system. As per the tech site, it appears like a photo of what appears to be a controller for an AR or Virtual Reality (VR) headset, which could be a mixed reality (MR) device.

The controller looks a lot like the HTC Vive Focus’ controller, that is likely to be used for internal testing purposes, that was being released in 2018. However, this doesn’t come of as a surprise as Bloomberg had reported in 2017 that Apple engineers were testing HTC Viva headsets for testing purposes.

What Is Mixed Reality But?

A new technology that combines the power of Augmented and Virtual Reality is called Mixed Reality. Mixed reality-based headsets are quite beneficial in the enterprise markets, unlike AR and VR headsets. The biggest advantage of using a mixed reality headset is that users can interact in real-time with the virtual world, that’s placed within the real world. Microsoft HoloLens 2 is quite a popular mixed reality headset.

Along with the controller, Apple is developing an AR crosswalk bowling game for the headset. Through this game, users can play a virtual game of 10-pin bowling while waiting to cross the street. As of now, it can only be triggered at an intersection near 555 N. Mathilda Ave in Sunnyvale, California, quite close to the Apple office.

Also, there have been rumours that Apple CEO Tim Cook is a great admirer of Augmented Reality (AR). Apple is promoting AR features in the new iPad Pro, that debuted recently.

