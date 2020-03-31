Artificial Intelligence Startup Launches Branding Automation Service Worldwide

Read Article

ZeBrand announces the launch of its web-based platform, zebranding.com, designed to automate brand identity creation for startups and small businesses worldwide through their proprietary artificial intelligence-based algorithm.

The company solves a crucial pain point for businesses by offering a new way for startups to generate complete branding toolkits, onboarding packages, and commercial visuals, in record time, and supports business owners and startup founders who have a limited budget to hire a branding agency which could easily cost between $5,000 and $200,000.

“Most companies are aware of the importance of good branding, however, many lack the necessary resources to execute complete brand identity, which is then reflected in their growth,” says Ryo Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer at ZeBrand. “We would like to make whole brand development and identity easy and available for everyone, regardless of their background or budget.”

ZeBrand currently provides its proprietary branding services to over 40,000 startups and established companies with budgets as low as $0 to $750 a year. The platform offers the benefits of a sophisticated algorithm built on the backs of close to 40,000 other brand identities that have been developed, collected and crunched into ZeBrand’s artificial intelligence.

