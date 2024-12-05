AWS and DSCI collaborate to power India’s cybersecurity startup and ISV community with generative AI

Express Computer

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited announced it is collaborating with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to support a cohort of startups and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in India to innovate in cybersecurity using generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). This initiative supports the vision outlined for DSCI’s National Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity Technology Development (N-CoE), a joint initiative with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) which aims to encourage security product development and innovation in India, and advance India as a destination for cybersecurity research and entrepreneurship. The N-CoE nurtures and accelerates early-stage startups focused on cybersecurity and privacy solutions, and has incubated 140+ start-ups across 15 domains.

This new initiative will provide startups and ISVs in India with resources, training, and access to AWS services in generative AI, enabling them to take advantage of industry-leading large language models (LLMs) and foundation models (FMs), AI tools, and infrastructure to accelerate product development, and gain experience in rapid prototyping and scaling. AWS subject-matter experts in security solutions and AI, and leaders from DSCI will mentor the startups in the cohort, and facilitate hands-on learning and collaboration for them, including technical concepts and adherence to security controls, compliances, and privacy requirements.

Startups and ISVs will also learn about commercialisation and international expansion opportunities through AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog which customers can use to find solutions specific to their needs, and other tailored programs for domestic and global markets.

“At DSCI, we are focussed about helping startups advance their innovation edge and marketability in cybersecurity. The emergence of generative AI in advancing product development is a significant opportunity for startups, and this new initiative will boost the opportunity for them to access industry-leading LLMs, tools, infrastructure, services, and expertise from AWS to augment capabilities of their products,” said Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI. “AWS is renowned, and its cloud and AI technology not only enable startups and ISVs to build cutting-edge products, but also scale them to the global market.”

“Security is top priority for us at AWS, and building a safe cyberspace is of paramount importance to help drive the growth of India’s digital economy. We are committed to foster innovation in India’s cyberspace, and are excited to collaborate with DSCI to enable builders leverage generative AI, and catalyse cybersecurity innovation,” said Sundar V.G., Director – Business Development, AWS India Private Limited. “Generative AI is a transformational technology that can supercharge cybersecurity professionals and innovation in many ways, for example by helping development teams understand risk better and prioritise security alerts, automating threat responses, deploying intelligent threat detection, or driving down costs in product development.”

For more than 18 years, AWS has helped more startups launch, build, and succeed than any other cloud provider. Organisations of all sizes are also generative AI services from AWS to innovate, improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and deliver more value to their customers.

In cybersecurity for example, Infopercept, an India-based global platform-led managed security services company provides offensive security, defensive security, and security compliance through its platform Invinsense, by building on AWS. Infopercept uses AWS CloudFormation to maintain the security, compliance, and operational integrity of its customers’ environments, and uses Amazon Q to accelerate software development and integrate chatbot capabilities in its platform. Amazon Security Lake serves as a logical extension of the Invinsense platform, integrating with Amazon Bedrock for generative AI, while Amazon QuickSight visualises current and future attack trends. Infopercept is listed on the AWS Marketplace.

Also, Cloudanix, a Y Combinator-backed cybersecurity startup co-headquartered in Pune, helps companies improve their operational excellence and security posture. A cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Cloudanix secures code, cloud, workloads, and identities. It also helps customers with remediation which is powered by generative AI using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. The AWS Marketplace is enabling Cloudanix to distribute its offerings to customers in a seamless manner and collaborate with other solution providers in the AWS Partner Network across the US, India, MENA, and ASEAN countries. Cloudanix is an AWS ISV Accelerate partner.

