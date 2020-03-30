Cloudnine Group of Hospitals launches Teleconsultation services

Read Article

To assure steady and quick medical services available to its customers, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals has announced the launch of its teleconsultation service with doctors in response to the growing public health concerns caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This first of its kind service in the maternal and child healthcare is part of the emergency response measures for new coronavirus infectious disease based on the guidelines released by Medical Council of India in partnership with NITI Aayog. The service has been made available across Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai units of Cloudnine. This service shall allow customers to consult doctors from their homes via video thereby avoiding all the non- essential travel to the hospital.

Doctors will advise and follow up with patients according to their conditions and symptoms. Customers may use this service for follow up consultation on their ongoing treatment as well. This value-added health service shall be available on mobile phones through “It’s our Baby” app which has currently 100K users. This will include doctor consultations, electronic prescriptions and electronic medical certificates.

Speaking at the side-lines of the launch of this service says Raviganesh Venkataraman, CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals “In the wake the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in most parts of the world, the use of remote health consultation can be an effective way of triaging potential cases and also can serve as a form of first line of defense, while keeping frontline healthcare staff safe unless there is an urgent need for immediate medical attention/treatment. In the case of India, the experience of COVID-19 could be an opportunity for remote health consultation to enter into the mainstream and the availability of this service will allow us to continue to provide comprehensive quality care to patients. By combining revolutionary health technology and the convenience of telemedicine, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals is helping to empower consumers to take control of their health, anytime, anywhere. Adding further, “Providing Digital solutions has always been core to our business that, unlike a lot of others, we really didn’t look at it (digital) as being a separate entity but instead we brought that on completely in-house. The introduction of extensive tele-health capability adds to our comprehensive functionality for practitioners and patients. For customers, the technology partnership helps to connect their doctor at their fingertips — saving on travel and waiting time. It also provides incredible convenience for people who are working to see a practitioner without needing to leave home to do so”.

Speaking about the service, says Chaitanya Shravanth, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing officer at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals “Digital health is a critical enabler for the overall transformation of the health system and Cloudnine has always been at the forefront by adopting innovative technological solutions. This service was developed by our in-house team of experts in less than 36 hours. We are trying to put all the B2C services (pharmacy, delivery, etc) and we are confident that the tele consultation in real time shall facilitate simultaneous and rapid exchange of information with all our customers”.

