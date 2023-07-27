Express Computer

Daily Host News concludes its Global Security Conclave 2023 in Delhi

Daily Host News concludes its Global Security Conclave 2023 in Delhi

As the world grapples with increasing cyber threats, Daily Host News  (DHN) successfully conducted its first Global Security Conclave 2023 at the prestigious Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, in Delhi. This highly anticipated conclave, which marked DHN’s inaugural event, attracted over 150 influential leaders in the IT sector in India, offering a great opportunity for  networking, knowledge sharing, and building business relationships. 

The event provided an opportunity for the partners and IT leaders to connect with peers, know how  they can expand their portfolio with Cyberprotection services, and stay updated on the ever-evolving  cybersecurity landscape. 

The opening address, delivered by Jyotsana Gupta, Editor in Chief, DHN, set the tone for the  evening’s proceedings. “The cloud has revolutionized the way we store, access, and process  information. It has brought unparalleled convenience and scalability to businesses, governments, and  individuals alike. However, as the cloud continues to expand its reach, so do the risks and  vulnerabilities associated with it. The Global Security Conclave 2023 serves as a platform for industry  leaders, cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world to come  together, share insights, and collaborate on strategies to ensure the utmost security in the cloud era,”  she said.

Insightful presentations by the sponsors 

The opening address was followed by some insightful presentations by the sponsors of the event – Acronis, InstaSafe, and ZNet Technologies. 

Sabarinathan Sampath, Senior Vice President & COO of ZNet Technologies, delved into ZNet’s  comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions. He emphasized the criticality of safeguarding  customers’ data in the cloud and how service providers should work together to create security  awareness among their customers. He said, “In the face of evolving cyberthreats, a new horizon of  opportunities has emerged for service providers of cyber protection solutions. As IT heads of  organizations, we must recognize that these challenges also present a unique chance to shine. By  embracing innovation, staying ahead of the curve, and fostering a proactive cybersecurity culture, we  can empower our customers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. Together, let us  leverage this window of opportunities to safeguard their assets, protect their data, and ultimately  fortify their trust in our ability to defend what matters most.” 

He corroborated his statements with facts and statistics with data from the leading reports in the  industry. 

Rajesh Chhabra, Senior Director – Sales of Acronis, and Sanjib Mondal, Senior Sales Engineer at Acronis, shed light on how Acronis’s solutions shield organizations from ransomware, malware, and  natural disasters, reinforcing the importance of data protection in today’s digital landscape. 

In his address, Rajesh stressed the need to consolidate and integrate data protection and cyber  security solutions, “In a world where simplicity drives efficiency, cyber protection should be no  exception. By unifying security solutions, such as firewall, antivirus, backup, and other components  into a single, seamless solution, we empower organizations to face the ever-expanding threat  landscape with confidence and ease. 

Acronis stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering an integrated cyber protection  platform that transcends traditional siloed approaches. With Acronis, our clients experience the  power of comprehensive data protection, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery in one unified solution.  By streamlining the management and ensuring compatibility across all aspects of cyber protection,  we empower businesses to focus on their core operations, while Acronis safeguards their digital  assets, ensuring peace of mind and resilience in the face of cyber adversities.”

Vinay Pun, Regional Manager of Instasafe, and Avinash, Pre-sales Head of Instasafe, discussed the  importance of securing the cloud and its significance in today’s digital age. Vinay said, “In the wake of  a cyber-attack surge in 2020 and 2021, we find ourselves amid a ‘golden era’ for hackers across the  globe. In the past, our network security was fortified within a closed perimeter, with users, devices,  applications, and servers confined to a single building or LAN. However, the digital landscape has  since evolved, dispersing these elements into a complex web of cloud environments, data centers, and  remote access. 

This expansion, while empowering, has also opened the door to unprecedented challenges. External  and internal users now access applications from various devices, and insider attacks within  organizations have heightened our wariness. It is becoming clear that trusting users outrightly is no  longer a viable option, as a compromised device can swiftly become a gateway for external hackers  to infiltrate and spread within the network. 

This is where the philosophy of Zero Trust emerges as a beacon of hope. By granting users the least  privilege access and adopting a mindset of continuous verification, Zero Trust helps us contain the  spread of an attack within a confined boundary. As we navigate the intricacies of multiple data  centers, cloud environments, and diverse user interactions, Zero Trust becomes our ally in  safeguarding our digital assets and fortifying our defense against the ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Lively discussion on the latest cybersecurity trends 

The panel discussion on “Emerging Trends in the Global Security Landscape” was lively during the  Global Security Conclave 2023.  

Jyotsana Gupta moderated the discussion and encouraged diverse perspectives. The panellists discussed that effectively managing the transition to a Zero Trust model and adopting password-less authentication requires careful planning, implementation, and education. They gave some best 

practices and recommendations for organizations looking to embrace a Zero Trust future in their  cybersecurity approach. 

They also discussed that any new solution implementation should be done in a phased manner. Such  projects require a thorough assessment of the organization’s cybersecurity infrastructure, identifying  potential vulnerabilities and points of entry. Thus, organizations need to develop a clear roadmap for  the transition, outlining the steps, timeline, and resources needed. 

They also discussed the trends in the cyber protection landscape, including SASE (Secure access  service edge), Zero Trust model, password-less authentication, identity and access management  (IAM) systems, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and Single Sign-On (SSO) etc. 

All the experts agreed that employees play a critical role in the security and success of an  organization. Hence, organizations should conduct regular cybersecurity training sessions to educate  employees about the new approaches and the importance of maintaining good security practices. 

Recognizing the champions of cybersecurity 

The pinnacle of the conclave was the Awards Ceremony, where organizations were recognized for  their exemplary contributions to cybersecurity.  

Acronis Top Partner Recognition honored outstanding performers, with notable winners including  i2k2 Networks, AISPL Global, Team Computers, Netforchoice Data Center, Alpha1 IT Solutions and Consulting Pvt Ltd, Btrack India, Delta IT Network, DRS IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Aumraj Technologies  Pvt. Ltd., and EVANTAGE IT CONSULTING SERVICES PVT LTD. 

As the event drew close, participants enjoyed a delightful dinner while networking sessions  continued, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations long into the night.

The Global Security Conclave 2023 proved to be an extraordinary platform for uniting industry  leaders and service providers under one roof. Attendees gained unparalleled insights, discovered  innovative solutions, and formed valuable connections that will shape the future of cybersecurity. 

With the success of its inaugural conclave, Daily Host News has set the stage for future events that  will continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and elevate the cybersecurity landscape to new  heights.

