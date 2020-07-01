Digital Technology Senate: Digitisation is the only solution to adapt to the new normal, Anand Roy, Star Health and Allied Insurance

Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company spoke about ‘Digitisation to empower the Indian Insurance Industry to sustain growth in COVID-19’. He said, all insurance companies are going through digital transformation and Covid has ramped up the efforts. Star Health has more than 15 million customers and service availability has to be ensured at all times. A telemedicine centre has been launched to that effect. Moreover, the company is investing in new tools to ensure optimum productivity in a remote working environment. Covid-19 has made people realise the need for health insurance.



As digital maturity improves, customer demands also increase and insurance companies need to adapt to these changes. The physical channels also need to go digital, leading to a ‘phygital’ model. Digitisation is the only solution to ensure sustained business growth and to adapt to the new normal. Upselling and cross selling had to be enabled digitally to ensure uninterrupted customer experience. Cybersecurity Investments have also surged substantially.

Ashish Nauriyal, Lead, Solutions Consultant, EnterpriseDB, Asia Pacific & Japan presented on Postgres – EnterpriseDB’s opensource DBMS. He said, “We are seeing increased adoption of multi cloud and hybrid cloud model; Postgres can be deployed anywhere,” it is a completely open source database and has grown to become the fourth most popular DBMS globally. Postgres offers diversity of use cases, workloads and deployments. It offers 90 percent lower cost per core with legacy migration, application modernization, new applications and replatforming to cloud and containers. EDB provides strong security and auditing capabilities for the BFSI industry.

Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & MD, Veeam Software India & SAARC, shared his views on the importance of digital transformation and the challenges associated. He concluded with Veeam’s achievements in the area of data backup. “Veeam delivers backup modernization, hybrid cloud acceleration, data security and compliance. Customers witness 55 percent more efficient data backup and recovery teams using Veeam. The company’s customers saved over 49 percent on hybrid cloud data protection. Veeam data availability platform is based on simplicity, flexibility and reliability,” He said.

