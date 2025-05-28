Enlight Metals transforms traditional steel trade with AI-driven efficiency to meet growing market demands

In an industry long dominated by gut-driven decisions, informal relationships, and fragmented processes, Enlight Metals Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based metal aggregator, has recognised the need to modernise its operations. The steel trading sector faces challenges such as unpredictable demand, frequent stockouts, slow customer response times, and inefficiencies in logistics issues that can stall growth and hurt customer trust.

To overcome these hurdles, Enlight Metals has embedded artificial intelligence (AI) across its business functions to organize one of the most disorganized yet rapidly growing sectors. This has resulted in a 40% improvement in customer response time and a 25% reduction in stockouts. The shift from traditional, intuition-based trading to data-driven decision-making is no longer just a competitive advantage; it is becoming essential in today’s fast-evolving

market landscape.

“Steel trade has historically been unorganised and reactive, relying heavily on experience and manual tracking,” said Dhananjay Goel, Director, Enlight Metals Pvt. Ltd. “But as Customer expectations rise and supply chains become more complex, relying on gut feel leads to delays, stock mismatches, and missed opportunities. AI gives us the ability to anticipate demand, respond instantly, and optimise operations efficiently.”

By integrating AI into its CRM and ERP platforms, Enlight Metals automates critical workflows such as daily prioritisation of customer inquiries received via WhatsApp and email. This ensures urgent requests are routed quickly to the right teams, eliminating response bottlenecks and improving client satisfaction.

In inventory management, AI-powered bots analyse historical sales data to forecast demand accurately and automatically trigger restocking, keeping inventory at optimal levels. This reduces costly stockouts and excess inventory, a common pain point in the steel trade. Additionally, real-time AI checks for compliance, duplicate orders, billing errors, and GST validation have drastically reduced manual mistakes, improving transaction accuracy and regulatory adherence. As steel trading moves rapidly online, adopting AI is no longer optional but a necessity to keep pace with digital transformation and customer demands for faster, transparent, and reliable service.

Enlight Metals’ AI adoption is helping the company set a new benchmark in the traditionally unorganised steel sector, bringing structure, speed, and scalability that enable sustainable growth and better customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market.