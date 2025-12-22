ESDS partners with Couchbase to launch enterprise-grade Database-as-a-Service on sovereign cloud

ESDS Software Solution announced a strategic tie-up with Couchbase, bringing the latter’s advanced cloud-native NoSQL database as a fully managed service to Indian enterprises—hosted exclusively on ESDS’s sovereign cloud infrastructure.In an era where data is increasingly seen as a strategic national asset, this collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for India’s digital economy.

With regulations like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, RBI guidelines, and MeitY directives tightening around data localization, businesses in regulated sectors—banking, finance, insurance, government, telecom, and manufacturing—have long grappled with a dilemma: accessing world-class database technology without exposing sensitive information to foreign jurisdictions.

ESDS’s sovereign cloud addresses this head-on, ensuring all data remains within India’s borders, immune to extraterritorial legal demands. Couchbase’s platform, renowned for its performance in handling massive, unstructured datasets, now becomes available in a compliant, managed format that promises to accelerate AI-driven applications and real-time analytics.The timing couldn’t be more opportune.

According to IMARC Group projections, India’s Database-as-a-Service market is set to surge from around USD 967 million in 2024 to over USD 4 billion by 2033, growing at a robust 17.2% CAGR. This expansion reflects broader trends: exploding data volumes from digital payments, e-governance, and AI adoption, coupled with a national imperative for self-reliance in critical infrastructure.

Couchbase brings formidable strengths to the table—a memory-first architecture that delivers low-latency performance, active-active replication for high availability, and features like SQL++ querying for JSON data, zero-ETL analytics, multi-dimensional scaling, and integrated vector search tailored for generative AI workloads. Its offline-first capabilities also suit India’s diverse connectivity landscape, supporting edge and mobile deployments in remote or low-bandwidth areas.

Piyush Somani, Chairman & Managing Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd, “The Indian Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market size is projected to grow to USD 4,036.47 million by 2033, at a CAGR of about 17.2%. This collaboration between ESDS and Couchbase reflects our commitment to empower Indian enterprises with the most advanced data technologies while ensuring complete control and compliance within the country’s digital framework. By hosting Couchbase’s Database-as-a-Service on ESDS Cloud, we’re enabling organizations to innovate confidently, reduce operational complexity, and achieve faster business outcomes.”

Gaurav Dhall, Global VP of Partnerships, Couchbase, said, “As enterprises across India prioritize and invest in digital transformation, there’s a significant growth opportunity for Couchbase. We’re already seeing incredible momentum across APAC. Together with ESDS, we’re looking forward to shaping the future of enterprise innovation by enabling the AI tech stack of tomorrow.”