Global Dental Biomaterials Market 2020-2024 And Evolving Opportunities

The dental biomaterials market is poised to grow by USD 342.42 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental condition. In addition, the technological advances and innovations in dental biomaterials is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental biomaterials market.

Factors such as changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral health are increasing the prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases. The growth of the geriatric population has further increased the prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for biomaterials for tissue engineering and several methods of regenerative periodontal therapies, such as the use of bone graft, barrier membrane, and combined procedures for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental conditions is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Biomaterials Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc operates the business across the segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers a wide range of biomaterials. Some of the products offered by the company include PARASORB RESODONT and Matrixflex.

Biomatlante SA

Biomatlante SA operates the business across segments such as Orthopaedics, Spine surgery, Dental regenerative, and Sports surgery. In’Oss and EZ Cure membrane are some of the key product offerings of the company.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates the business across the segments such as Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables. Xenograft bone graft material and Resorbable membranes are some of the major offerings of the company.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates the business across segments such as Specialty Products and Technologies, and Equipment and Consumables. Creos xenoprotect, Creos mucogain, and Allografts are some of the popular products offered by the company.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Geistlich Pharma AG operates the business across segments such as Dental, Orthopaedic, and Medical. Hospitals and dental clinics are the key customers of the company. Bio-Oss, Bio-Gide, and Fibro-Gide are some of the major offerings of the company.

