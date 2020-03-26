Global Infrared Aerial Camera Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Infrared Aerial Cameras in UAVs to Boost Market Growth

Read Article

The infrared aerial camera market is expected to grow by USD 362.77 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Drones with infrared aerial cameras are used in various sectors such as mining, construction, surveillance, electrical, search, firefighting, and rescue. For instance, during firefighting, the use of infrared aerial cameras with UAVs enable firefighters to live stream structure fires, forest fires, or wildfires aerially as these cameras have the capability to capture through smoke which helps them to carry out the rescue operations effectively and efficiently. These advantages are leading to an increase in demand for UAVs with infrared aerial cameras, which, in turn, is encouraging vendors to offer infrared aerial cameras that can be incorporated in UAVs. FLIR Systems offers products such as FLIR Vue Pro 640 19MM for temperature sensing. Hence, the increasing use of infrared aerial cameras with UAVs will drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the incorporation of radiometric technology with infrared aerial cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Infrared Aerial Camera Market: Incorporation of Radiometric Technology with Infrared Aerial Cameras

The incorporation of radiometric technology with infrared aerial cameras is expected to be one of the key trends in the market. The radiometric technology aids in the high-speed thermal recording of an area with infrared image quality, with a measurement accuracy of ±1%. Infrared aerial cameras developed with radiometric technology has the ability to compensate for variations of temperature in the camera. It enables users to receive stabilize output. Infrared cameras enabled with the radiometric technology are considered ideal for monitoring temperature changes in electro-mechanical equipment, electrical installations, engine test cells, process equipment, and other applications where temperature monitoring is critical.

“The increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in solar farms and the innovations in infrared aerial cameras will have a positive impact on the growth of the infrared aerial camera market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

