Govt of Puducherry Partners with Innovaccer to Launch Self Assessment App for COVID-19

Puducherry adopts an automated technological solution for the citizens to carry out self-assessment tests for COVID-19 and assists them in identifying their next steps to stay safe from the virus.

The Government of Puducherry has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, to prevent the spread of the virus by providing patients with self-evaluation assessments and monitoring vulnerable citizens. With Innovaccer’s ‘COVID-19 Management System’ and its evidence-based self-evaluation assessments, the government will identify the at-risk patient population based on details such as patients’ travel history, chronic conditions and more.

The applications will empower patients with relevant information such as prevention guidelines and details on quarantine facilities and assist them in taking the next step accordingly without having to visit a healthcare facility physically.

“In this time of the pandemic, we are with our citizens and the entire nation is united against the COVID-19 virus. This partnership with Innovaccer is one of the key steps in that direction. With our digital initiative, every citizen can take charge of their own health and help them take the precautionary steps against the novel Coronavirus to eventually eradicate it,” says Shri. V. Narayanasamy, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Puducherry.

“In the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, the partnership with Innovaccer will boost our initiatives to help every citizen fight the pandemic. When citizens are enabled to test their health conditions, not only can they prevent any adverse situation, but can help the physicians and the nation in this crucial time,” says Shri. M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Puducherry.

“We are partnering with Innovaccer to assist our doctors and medical staff in treating the patients all across the union territory by equipping them with the right technology. With Innovaccer and their smart technology, the citizens will be able to conduct primary assessments of their health and take the best possible decision to stay protected from the COVID-19,” says Dr. T. Arun, I.A.S, Secretary (Revenue/R&R)-cum-District Collector, Puducherry.

“The only way we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic is through collaboration and bringing everyone together to care as one,” says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “We are truly honored and proud to become the partners of the Union Territory of Puducherry. After the high adoption rates of the app in the state of Goa, we are optimistic that this partnership will play a key role in curbing this pandemic and keeping citizens safe.”

