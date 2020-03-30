Here’s What Zoomcar Has In Store During The Lockdown

Read Article

India’s largest self-drive mobility platform, Zoomcar, has stepped up to ease the emergency transportation woes faced during the lockdown period. While Zoomcar grounded its fleet in accordance with the government’s shutdown order, the company is utilising select vehicles to ensure emergency mobility for the frontline workforce, including bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives.

Zoomcar is partnering with various organisations that are considered essential in this lockdown period to ensure their employees are provided a safe commuting option. The service ensures these partnering organisations are able to lower the barriers for essential personnel to come in and serve the critical day to day and emergency needs of the citizens.

Given the increasing need for social distancing, the self-drive mobility solutions offered by Zoomcar are consistently hailed by different customers. Zoomcar is ensuring completely clean and sanitised cars to ensure safety of its passengers. In addition to working with employees of major banks, Zoomcar is also providing transportation solutions for the employees of grocery store chains and hospital staff. Government officials in Mysore are also opting for Zoomcar for their everyday commuting requirements.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said, “The outbreak of coronavirus in India and across the globe represents an existential threat to our society and economy alike. To cope with these unprecedented and challenging times, the private and public sector enterprises need to come together and offer pragmatic, comprehensive solutions that resonate with society’s current requirements. To the same end, at Zoomcar, we are ensuring safer transportation options through personalised and completely sanitised self-drive vehicles. From the government officials to the healthcare staff, we’ve seen the demand come in from multiple emergency functions. To help the nation weather this unprecedented storm, we shall continue to focus on delivering safe, reliable, and affordable self-drive mobility solutions.”

In addition to completely sanitising the cars and ensuring the highest levels of cleanliness, Zoomcar further offers a 100% keyless access to cars. Thus, without any human contact, customers can access Zoomcar vehicles.





