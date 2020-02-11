InfoEdge Acquires Delhi-based E-learning Startup CodingNinjas

Read Article

Info Edge Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com, has trusted online learning platform CodingNinjas with an investment of Rs. 37.10 crores. CodingNinjas is a Delhi based company looked after by Sunrise Mentors Pvt Ltd.

After Sunrise’s incorporation in May 2016, CodingNinjas was developed with the mission to educate the next generation of developers and digitally transform teaching. The online platform is updated with new courses that include Python and Machine Learning as well.

They also have a new program called CodingNinjas Career Camp which offers placements to students. They have recorded a turnover of Rs.5.57 crore for the 2018-2019 financial year.

InfoEdge invested in the online learning platform through a mix of primary and secondary buying of shares, as said in the stock exchange filing of Naukri.com and property website 99acres.com. The buyout translates to a 25% stake of InfoEdge in CodingNinjas which is expected to scale its online presence with upskilling and reskilling provided on its platform.

This investment would be huge for CodingNinjas which recently announced the setting up of a new learning center in Pike Creek.

