JGC Philippines achieves 90% reduction in employee attrition with Amara.ai

JGC Philippines, an engineering and project management company with over more than 1,000 employees, has reduced more than 90% Attrition in employee engagement and retention following the deployment of Amara.ai, an innovative AI-driven HR tool. The implementation of Amara.ai has played a crucial role in transforming JGC Philippines’ operations, particularly in reducing employee attrition and enhancing overall productivity.

JGC Philippines reported improvements in productivity and project completion rates. “Company productivity has increased significantly, and a notable rise in the project completion rates has been seen. In 2024, Most of the projects were completed with a strong finish with the firm reduction in employee burnout. The tool has allowed them to extend the timeline to complete milestones effectively, reducing overtime and improving overall quality

Oscar Medenceles, Deputy Division Manager, JGC Philippines highlighted the significant impact of Amara.ai on their employee retention and engagement. “Before 2023, our attrition rates were in the double digits, and we struggled to meet our expectations. However, since deploying Amara.ai, we’ve managed to reduce our attrition rate to single digits, which is even lower than the market average. This shift is not just a statistic; it represents a profound change in how our management listens and responds to employee needs. I am particularly pleased to note that this is my second time using Amara.ai, having previously seen its benefits in another organisation. The tool has consistently delivered positive outcomes, and I am grateful for its impact here at JGC Philippines,” stated Medenceles.

Vikas Kakkar, CEO and Founder of Amara.ai, expressed his satisfaction with the results achieved by JGC Philippines. “We are thrilled to see how Amara.ai has contributed to the success of JGC Philippines. Our AI-driven HR tool is designed not only to reduce attrition but also to enhance overall organisational efficiency. The outcomes at JGC Philippines are a testament to the transformative power of leveraging AI in HR management.”

JGC Philippines also noted the significant advantages of Amara.ai in automating and streamlining HR processes. “Amara.ai has set a new standard for employee engagement. The real-time insights it provides have enabled us to address concerns promptly and implement actions that positively impact both our employees and our business. The tool has also contributed to a 75% shift from disengaged to engaged employees after we addressed their concerns,” JGC Philippines concluded.

The success of JGC Philippines in enhancing employee engagement and retention through Amara.ai exemplifies the potential of AI-driven tools in transforming workplace dynamics and achieving measurable outcomes.