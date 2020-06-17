LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety

Read Article

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries. The app provides rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organization.

LTI SafeRadius enables organizations to analyze information across locations on LTI’s self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualization for day-to-day decisions. The app complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organizations. In India, the app is integrated with the Government’s Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee’s overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside office.

Some of the key features of the app include – ascertaining overall health of employees, high-risk profiling, incident reporting, seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules, transportation management, real-time alerts on accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing.

Speaking about the app, Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said “Enterprises globally face a daunting challenge as they prepare for return-to-office scenarios during COVID-19 pandemic. Employee safety and continuity of business operations have always been our top priorities as we navigate this crisis. LTI SafeRadius is a technology solution that addresses these key requirements easily and intuitively. This data-driven platform will be useful for enterprises to manage operations in the most efficient manner and assure employees about their safety & wellbeing.”

The app enables HR, Facilities & internal communications team to share regular advisories and important regional news and events with employees. The managers can access comprehensive operational reports through a real time dashboard, with just a few clicks. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity, thus allowing users to easily turn-off location services when they are not in office.

LTI SafeRadius leverages LTI’s technology and digital expertise to construct a robust incident management process to help control the spread of novel Coronavirus. Currently, thousands of LTI employees in India are using the app regularly.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]