Medicortex Finland Oy Announces Issuance of a Patent in Israel

Medicortex Finland Oy, an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostics and drug treatment for mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), today announced that the State of Israel Patent Office has issued a patent covering company’s new chemical compounds.

“We are extremely pleased with the development of the patent portfolio. This new issuance continues to expand the intellectual property portfolio covering methods of use for a certain biomarker for the detection of concussion and associated therapy. The issuance of this patent is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to new strategy to help identify and treat mild TBI,” said Dr. Harel Adrian, Chief Executive Officer of Medicortex.

Medicortex is currently developing a rapid diagnostic kit for detection of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury from urine or saliva. The kit is based on specific biomarkers that the company has discovered from body fluids following brain injury. Such a rapid kit will satisfy the urgent need to improve the detection of brain injury in mild cases especially – which are potentially morbid but admittedly difficult to diagnose with the contemporary means. The issued patent covers new chemical entities which will serve for Medicortex’ other main program, the development of drug candidates for mitigating and preventing the harmful biochemical reaction cascades causing secondary brain injury following the primary trauma. Israel is the third issuance in the family of the patent in which relative national patents were previously granted in the USA and in Finland.

Medicortex’ patent portfolio encompasses the biomarkers diagnostics and the drug candidates developed by the company. The comprehensive patent coverage secures exclusivity to develop the products and the company’s strategy is to actively seek new patentable innovations from its biomarker and drug development programs.

