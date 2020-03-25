MMA India Announces MarTech Council

Read Article

Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), the only global mobile trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers, today announced the formation of the MarTech charter, which will play an integral role in influencing the roadmap of the modern marketing and embracing the tools and technology to enable it. The taskforce is led by an advisory council that will cultivate a balanced view of opportunities and challenges, helping pioneering marketers to assess and adopt the right MarTech stack, and enabling business transformation and optimal marketing KPIs.

The advisory council currently comprises both brand and agency representation – Deepali Naair – CMO, India & South Asia, IBM; Sameer Singh – VP, Monetisation, India, TikTok; Lalit Bhagia – CEO, Dan Consult; Vivek Bhargava – CEO, Performance Group, DAN Consult; Manish Aggarwal – Head, Growth & Monetisation, Sony Liv; Gowthaman Ragothaman – CEO, Aqilliz; Saket Agarwal – Managing Partner, Onnivation.

On the announcement, Moneka Khurana, Country Head, MMA India said, “The objective behind creating a specific MarTech council is to create leadership and evangelism for marketers to better understand the dynamically evolving nature of modern marketing. We believe this is a major step in redefining the digital ecosystem, adding value to marketers as we continue to focus on ‘Shaping the future’ and prepare marketers for the next 3-5 years. With this goal in mind, all councils in 2020 will focus on driving change and enabling POVs in areas of content, measurement, brand safety and MarTech, and building guidelines, standards and best practices for the mobile marketing industry.”

The MarTech Council will delve deep into areas of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Customer Relationship Management, E-Commerce, UX/UI and Blockchain in marketing to cater to the evolving needs of a marketer and enable pivot to new tools and techniques.

Other key councils constituted by MMA:

Content Council – The creative council works extensively in building guidelines and best practices for effective short format advertising content

Measurement Council – The measurement council works extensively to enable POV on cross-media reach and effectiveness of mobile versus other media and assess the impact of new media on business outcomes

Brand Safety Council – The Brand Safety Committee works extensively on enabling best practices, standards and guidelines for brand marketing and performance marketing by driving compliance at various levels in the ecosystem amongst stakeholders to deter ad-fraud. The aim is to provide guidance and learnings to brands and performance marketers.

