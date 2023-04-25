Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Myntra Launches Multi-Language Search to Enhance Shopping Experience for Indian Online Users

Myntra Launches Multi-Language Search to Enhance Shopping Experience for Indian Online Users

Myntra Launches Multi-Language Search to Enhance Shopping Experience for Indian Online Users

News
By Express Computer
Raghu Krishnan, CTO, Myntra
0 7

Myntra, a leading Indian fashion e-commerce company, has launched a search feature in multiple regional languages to cater to online users who prefer browsing and shopping using their local language. This new feature is part of Myntra’s ongoing efforts to make online shopping easier and more accessible for Indian consumers across different regions, languages, and cultures.

The Vernacular Search feature offers consumers the facility to browse and shop for products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle in 10 native languages other than Hindi, including Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese. In addition, the platform also supports searches typed in ‘Hinglish’, that is Hindi queries typed in English, for example Kala Kurta or 7 Saal ki bacchi ka Lehnga. In its next phase, in addition to Hinglish, customers will also be able to search for queries in native language written using English script (e.g. সাদা শার্ট which is a Bangla phrase for white shirt can be searched as Sādā śārṭa on the Myntra Search tab and the platform will show relevant results). The feature is also well-equipped to handle the nuances of certain words in regional languages as well as complex queries, such as Baal seedhe karne ki machine or बनारसी ब्लैक साड़ी .

Myntra has recorded significant growth in the non-metro and tier 2+ cities and towns for online shopping, with 20% of searches being non-English. Since the launch of this feature earlier this month, there has been a marked improvement in customers finding precise results for their searches in native languages on the platform. In a multicultural country like India, the Vernacular Search feature further emphasises Myntra’s customer-centric approach, in addition to the voice search feature that exists on the platform, allowing a great online shopping experience for a rapidly growing non-metro consumer base. To continuously cater to the non-metro customer base, Myntra also works with creators that create content in regional languages on their social handles.

According to the report “How India Shops Online 2022”, there has been a 5x growth in voice-search users and 3x growth in vernacular-search users over the past year. These innovations are helping make shopping easier for a new wave of online shoppers.

Talking about the launch of the Vernacular Search feature, Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Myntra, said, “In our constant endeavour to enabling customers to discover and shop better while innovating at scale, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Vernacular Search on Myntra,  which is a significant step towards making fashion more accessible to millions of people across the country. With this feature, we are enabling our customers to search for products in their preferred native languages, breaking language barriers and making fashion even more inclusive. This is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure that we cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, and we are confident that this feature will be a game-changer for online fashion and beauty shopping in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image