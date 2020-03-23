NetApp acquires Talon Storage

Read Article

NetApp has announced that it acquired Talon Storage, a software-defined storage solutions provider enabling global enterprises to centralize and consolidate IT storage infrastructure to the public clouds. The combination of NetApp Cloud Volumes technology and Talon FAST software, enterprises can seamlessly centralize data in the cloud while still maintaining a consistent branch office experience.

“As we grow our cloud data services offerings with solutions like Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Insights, we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. “We share the same vision as the team did at Talon – a unified footprint of unstructured data that all users access seamlessly, regardless of where in the world they are, as if all users and data were in the same physical location. And to do this without impacting workflow, user experience – and at a lower cost.”

NetApp’s acquisition of Talon enhances the company’s cloud data services portfolio with a market-leading solution that solves all the remote office and branch office challenges with file shares. Talon FAST is a cloud data service that provides a “Global File Cache” service for ROBO workloads, to enable file server consolidation into a secure, globally accessible file system on our public cloud platform.

Talon’s software will integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service and Azure NetApp Files solutions and give customers a faster path to the public cloud at a better total cost of ownership.

