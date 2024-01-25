NTT DATA announces “Hack.IT 2024” to build a full-fledged tech solution for IIS

NTT DATA Services, has announced “Hack.IT 2024”, a virtual hackathon for all full-time employees of NTT DATA Services. The hackathon aims to bring together NTT DATA Services Companies employees worldwide in a problem-solving competition and create a functional prototype that can be built into a full-fledged technology solution for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) which is an NGO partner of NTT DATA.

The hackathon will have employees across the globe who volunteer to participate forming 3-member teams. The top-performing teams will gain a valuable opportunity to collaborate with the core team, transforming their winning prototypes into a full-fledged solution for the IIS facility in Vijayanagar, Bellary, Karnataka. The judging criteria, overseen by a panel of five NTT DATA jury members, will focus on features, technical design, use case completeness, innovation, and feasibility.

According to Ankur Dasgupta, VP of Marketing, NTT DATA “We are excited about “Hack.IT 2024” and witness the inventive solutions that our teams will develop. The hackathon extends beyond being a mere competition; it reflects our core values which include collaboration, innovation, and leveraging technology for a meaningful purpose.”

The hackathon kickstarted with a challenging online quiz in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) focused on data analytics. Teams that successfully cleared the MCQ round undertook a coding challenge where their skills in front-end technologies such as C, C++, C#, Java and Python were evaluated. The top 10 teams that advanced to the final round, the Hack.IT finale, will craft real-world solutions in a 48-hour hackathon. The winning team will receive $3,000 worth of reward points while the first and second runners-up will receive $2,500 and $1,500 worth of reward points, respectively.

NTT DATA’s commitment to innovation has been instrumental in driving its sustained business growth. Leading itself with strategic principles such as fostering a culture of creativity, promoting cross-functional collaboration, and implementing structured innovation programs, NTT DATA remains dedicated to maintaining a continuous focus on innovation. It boasts a massive $3.6 billion investment in R&D, a team of 5000 R&D professionals, and a portfolio of 18,000 patents and 1300 technical papers.