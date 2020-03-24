PhonePe extends ‘work from home’ to offline sales, customer service agents

Read Article

In order to minimize the risk of a severe, broad-based Covid-19 outbreak in India, all businesses are taking a variety of measures to prevent the spread of infection, and trying to ensure the health and safety of all their employees, their families and the broader societal ecosystem around them.

Given the role that PhonePe plays in India’s digital payments ecosystem, they are working around the clock to ensure that all their services, including customer support & merchant support, continue to run seamlessly 24/7 without any sort of disruption. However, they need to balance this broader societal responsibility, with our responsibility to protect the health and safety of all our employees, contractors and the extended workforce.

Accordingly, PhonePe has taken the following measures to ensure that our services continue to be fully operational 24*7, while keeping their employees safe and out from harm’s way.

Mandatory WFH policy for ALL employees of PhonePe till March 31st as told to Express Computer by PhonePe:

On March 12th, 2020, introduced a mandatory work from home (WFH) policy for all their corporate office employees.

On March 21st, 2020, they extended this policy for ALL our employees and ALL our contractors. This means all PhonePe employees, including ~8,500 offline sales agents and ~1500 customer service agents across the country, including all our 3rd-party contract workers, have been mandated to work from home. This decision has been taken to minimize exposure not only to PhonePe employees and their families but also for the health and safety of the merchant partners they visit.

Further, PhonePe is committed to paying all our employees and contractor workers, including the entire offline sales agents, their full salaries throughout the WFH policy . This decision has been taken to ensure that none of our employees and their families are adversely impacted, from a financial standpoint, while we all fight the scourge of coronavirus over the days and weeks to come.

This WFH policy is in effect till March 31st for now. We will review the situation next week, and extend the WFH policy if required.

As a precautionary measure, PhonePe has also carried out steri-fumigation treatment for all our office facilities. They are also taking all other precautions in line with the recommendations of the medical fraternity, these include providing information on testing centres/hospitals and isolation wards, equipping people with hand hygiene products, etc.

