PULSUS Group Tops IBPS Seats, Generates 5,000 Jobs and ₹41 Crore VGF Funding by Government of India

Hyderabad-based Pulsus Group has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the highest number of seat allocations under the Indian Business Promotion Scheme (IBPS), a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ambitious Digital India Programme.

This feat has led to the creation of 5,000 job opportunities in Visakhapatnam, of which 75% are women employees, and a significant Rs. 41 Crore in viability gap funding from the Government of India, reaffirming Pulsus Group’s commitment to this transformative program.

Pulsus Group’s company Omics International has committed substantial investment of Rs. 440 Crore in promoting the scheme and has played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone, showcasing the company’s dedication to the digital transformation of India’s business process outsourcing sector.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India, applauded this achievement as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing employment opportunities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, expressing the government’s interest in extending the program further.

Under the IBPS Scheme’s purview, an impressive 48,300 BPO/ITeS seats have been established nationwide. This scheme, orchestrated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and vigilantly monitored by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), has received a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs. 543 Crore to fuel sectoral growth.

Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, Founder and CEO of Pulsus Group, expressed his pride in the company’s pivotal role, stating, “We are honored to have played a pivotal role in the success of the Indian Business Promotion Scheme, significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in India. Securing 4095 seats, the highest allocation under the scheme, is a testament to our commitment to the nation’s digital transformation.” Pulsus Group has created about 25,000 jobs in the last fifteen years, and this IBPS scheme has further accelerated job creation in rural areas and for women.

Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy, Member of Parliament, states that ‘Rural Empowerment Through IBPS is seeing Women’s Employment on the Rise,’ and that ‘IBPS is Breaking Barriers, Transforming Women’s Employment in Rural India.'”

Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), shared the joy of releasing VGF 2 funding to Pulsus Group and highlighted the company’s significant contribution to women’s employment under this scheme.

The IBPS, which was operational from March 31, 2019, to August 2023, created a total of 50,000 employment opportunities, with Pulsus Group contributing 5,000 jobs. This accomplishment not only underscores the success of the IBPS but also showcases the commitment of companies like Pulsus Group to the government’s vision of a digitally empowered India.

Pulsus Group’s achievement serves as an inspiring example of how public-private partnerships can drive innovation, job creation, and economic development, aligning seamlessly with the broader goals of India’s Digital India Programme.