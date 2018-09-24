Rajasthan’s Top 5 IT Initiatives
1 Bhamashah
Bhamashah Yojana, the largest integrated DBT scheme run by any state in India, has revolutionised financial inclusion, benefit transfer and women empowerment in Rajasthan. The state has recorded more than 42 crore transactions, transferring more than Rs 19,000 crore directly in the bank accounts of over 1.5 crore families and 5.7 crore members. Bhamashah Swasthya BimaYojana has till now provided quality healthcare services and insurance to 4.5 crore residents. By combining the strength of government hospitals with private hospitals.
2 Raj e-Gyan
For improving education in the state, the state’s ICT department has conceptualised Raj e-Gyan, which provides easy access to ubiquitous, updated and extensive repository of digital content to students. Through online e-learning content, the state government has been able to spread education in the most remote corner of Rajasthan.
3 RajNet
One-third of Rajasthan’s population resides in rural areas, and one of the biggest challenges was creating IT infrastructure till the last mile. Spectrum available in villages is about tenth of the same in cities. To solve the same, the state launched RajNet – a multi-mode connectivity network, connecting Jaipur with all 9,894 Gram Panchayats and 183 municipal areas in Rajasthan. Today, IT infrastructure is expanded across all the districts, up to the the Gram Panchayat level through RajNet. The government has also ensured that capacity of internet connectivity available in every Gram Panchayat is upto 1 Mbps. Rajasthan is also currently under state-wide implementation of Wi-Fi.
4 eMitra+
With service delivery now becoming a priority for all the states, Rajasthan is already a ground-breaker, ensuring service delivery with more than 51,000 CSCs aka eMitra, extending the reach of government to practically every doorstep. The state government has established eMitra centres in all 33 districts, 300 blocks and more than 1,000 Gram Panchayats. With the recent launch of eMitra+, the state government has ensured that technological advancements in e-governance offer unhindered service delivery for every citizen.
5 Rajasthan DigiKit
Rajasthan DigiKit comprises of Raj e-Vault, Single Sign On, Raj e-Sign and RajMail. All four services allow residents to have their personal digital space. Rajasthan has become the first state to offer e-mail addresses in Hindi to its citizens. This initiative will ensure maximum participation of people towards e-governance and also that maximum facilities are available in the vernacular language.
