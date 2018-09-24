Rajasthan’s Top 5 IT Initiatives

Rajasthan DigiKit comprises of Raj e-Vault, Single Sign On, Raj e-Sign and RajMail. All four services allow residents to have their personal digital space. Rajasthan has become the first state to offer e-mail addresses in Hindi to its citizens. This initiative will ensure maximum participation of people towards e-governance and also that maximum facilities are available in the vernacular language.

