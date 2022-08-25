Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Rakuten India open office in Bengaluru; its largest office outside Japan

Rakuten India open office in Bengaluru; its largest office outside Japan

News
By Express Computer
0 27

Rakuten India announced the formal opening of their new office Rakuten – Crimson House Bengaluru in the city. The Product, Engineering, and Advanced Research facility represents further expansion of the company’s global technology footprint and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry deep technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for customers and partners.

Located at Cubbon Park,  popularly referred to as the ‘lung space’ of Bengaluru city, Rakuten – Crimson House Bengaluru is a 20 storeyed state-of-the art, modern building and is the company’s largest outside of Japan. Strategically located in the city’s central business district, it is the largest building by a tech company in the area.  With a capacity for housing 3000+ employees, it currently accommodates 2000 employees with room to grow.

The inauguration of the new office is a momentous occasion for Rakuten India and underlines Rakuten’s commitment to making India its global innovation centre.  The new office will further enhance the company’s capability for deep-tech innovation and R&D in areas such as e-commerce, fintech, content and entertainment, as well as AI in computer vision, speech, and natural language processing (NLP). Rakuten ‘SixthSense’, the company’s first B2B SaaS product, an all-in-one observability intelligence and software testing automation platform, hit the market last year.

The building was inaugurated today in the presence of global leaders from Japan led by CIO and CISO, Group Executive Vice President of Rakuten Group, Inc., Mr. Yasufumi Hirai, along with the India CEO, Mr. Sunil Gopinath, Chief People Officer, Ms. Nalini George, as well as employees, partners, and customers from across the region.

“India is and has been central to our growth strategy. Our new R&D centre will build on the high value-added engagements that Rakuten has been delivering from India on deep tech and product innovation. Our modern and environment friendly facility provides a perfect environment to return to office post pandemic and is designed to foster collaboration and innovation”, said Yasufumi Hirai, CIO and CISO, Group Executive Vice President of Rakuten Group, Inc.

With employee expectations and the nature of work itself having undergone a shift in the last few years, Rakuten India’s new building is built keeping in mind the need for safe, fluid spaces that allow for creativity, collaboration, and innovation . The facility boasts of 3 lakh sq ft of office space, and includes cafeterias, meeting and breakout rooms, a creche, a gym, and a dedicated floor for health and wellness.

“We are delighted to showcase our growth ambitions in India with the opening of our new office building”, said Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India. “Coming together in person to collaborate and build community will remain an important part of our future work. We are excited to welcome employees back to the workplace where teams can collaborate, engage, and socialise in ways that we have missed during the pandemic”, he added.

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image