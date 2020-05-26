Schneider Electric and AVEVA extend partnership for end-to-end solution for multi-site and hyperscale DC

Read Article

Schneider Electric and AVEVA have announced their expanded partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the data centre market. The combination of AVEVA Unified Operations Center, scalable industrial software with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for Data Centers control and monitoring capabilities enables both deep and expansive visibility to day-to-day operations.

Hyperscale data center providers will benefit from this partnership by connecting platforms and data sets that previously existed in disparate systems. They will also be able to scale regardless of number of sites or global location. Data center staff will be empowered to make faster, more informed decisions and optimize asset and operational efficiency throughout the data center lifecycle. As a result, data center providers can deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs of their clients.

“At a time when the world’s digital infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, Schneider and AVEVA are delivering a comprehensive solution for hyperscale data centers to operate and maintain their critical environments,” said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President of the Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. “The solution can take data that has long been managed at individual data centers, often in siloed sub-systems, normalize it across multiple sites and can ultimately inform and provide enterprise level IT/OT/IoT integration to deliver real-time decision making. The complete solution will deliver operational efficiency and a more reliable data center fleet.”

“AVEVA and Schneider Electric’s unique partnership is already delivering tremendous value for our industrial customers across the board,” said Craig Hayman, CEO, AVEVA. “It is a major strategic milestone for us to extend the partnership into new markets and reach more clients, combining AVEVA’s strong heritage of delivering end-to-end unified solutions with Schneider Electric’s deep data center expertise and global execution capabilities. Our joint customers are empowered by the standardized systems and processes resulting in improved workforce efficiency across multiple and the entire enterprise.”

