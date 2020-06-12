Social Media: Why Has The Battle Against Misinformation Intensified?

Read Article

“Starting today, we’re introducing new labels and warning messages that will provide additional context and information on some Tweets containing disputed or misleading information related to COVID-19,” read Twitter’s blog on May 11. They didn’t stop here.

Microblogging site Twitter has made a series of moves in the direction of curbing misinformation. A month after announcing the labeling of tweets, the company led by CEO Jack Dorsey, called out US President Trump’s tweet which was violating the platform’s rules and glorifying violence.

Taking it a step further, Twitter made two major announcements this week- the platform is testing a feature that will ask its users to read an article before sharing it, and second, it has deleted 1,70,000 accounts that have been posting geopolitical narratives that are favourable to the Chinese government.

Like every big organisation, social media platforms, too, are expected to play their part in helping during these trying times. The world is battered by a coronavirus and an added spread of misinformation may lead to ghastly repercussions.

Why has the fight against misinformation intensified?

The move to work on a feature that asks a reader to read an article before sharing it is crucial in this era of massive digital content. A lot of times, headlines of articles can be immensely misleading. The content inside the article might be completely different than what the headline suggests. By retweeting articles like these, unknowingly users maybe promoting wrong content or something that would incite untoward acts.

To combat this situation, twitter support has tweeted what would the prompt say- “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”

In the case of Trump, the social media giant’s CEO hasn’t budged even after receiving pressure from the president. The platform aims to call out fake news or tweets that could have bad consequences, no matter who the user is. Not just the US, Twitter has deleted propaganda tweets for the Chinese government as well.

The battle against fake news has intensified because of the disastrous consequences that follow the wrongful use of social media. Now that everyone has access to technology and is able to be a part of trending topics by giving their opinion, it gives a lot of power to users to instigate acts outside of social media. A check on fake news by these platforms will help people stay accountable for their opinions and influencing powers. Social media is a very influential place. Earlier people relied on news organisations but now official handles’ tweets as considered as news too. At a time like COVID-19, it is best to not cause false trouble.

Accountability of social media giants; is it necessary?

“This does not make us an arbiter of truth. Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” said Jack Dorsey in a tweet. Jack Dorsey also mentions how he is accountable for what happens on his platform.

While businesses can continue with their profit gaining strategies and vested interests, it is also possible for them to do some good for society. Social media platforms have given a tool in everyone’s hands. A mouthpiece whose sound echoes across borders. A set of guidelines and monitoring the platform for problem creating scenarios is a responsibility that social media giants are supposed to do, not just expected to do.

Brands and businesses have a huge impact on society and what tone they choose to take defines the credibility of their business.

