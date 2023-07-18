ST Telemedia Global Data Centres awarded by Frost & Sullivan for growth strategy and end-to-end data center solutions

Express Computer

Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Southeast Asian (SEA) data center services industry and based on its findings, recognizes STT GDC with the 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. STT GDC provides clients with unrivaled data center solutions, faster time-to-market, and a seamless experience. This reliable and customer-centric approach enables STT GDC to innovate and develop unique plans based on its clients’ ever-evolving needs, ensuring its position as a strong regional service provider.

Fueled by rising customer demand, the company continually expands into new markets through strategic partnerships. STT GDC recently announced that it is expanding its footprint in Asia with the development of its largest and most interconnected carrier-neutral data center in the Philippines as part of the joint venture with Globe Telecom and Ayala Corporation, marking STT GDC’s single largest data center project development to date across its global portfolio. Additionally, the company operates in major Asian and European economic hubs, such as Singapore, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

This expansion strategy is remarkable and achieved by combining the global know-how with the local expertise of partners in-country. The focus on key business locations allows the company to sustain impressive growth. STT GDC is also actively exploring potential new markets to expand its customer base and uncover market opportunities, with the aim of becoming one of SEA’s largest data center colocation services providers.

“STT GDC’s continued investments to expand its data center presence and footprint in SEA, backed by significant growth, have strengthened its regional market position,” said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President & Global Program Leader of ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

To further increase its offering and address new customer demands, STT GDC plans to decarbonize its data center operations by leveraging carbon-free energy. For this reason, the company is leveraging emerging technologies, such as clean hydrogen and artificial intelligence, to enhance data center operations and optimize energy consumption.

Additionally, STT GDC aims to comply with global green building certifications, follow current environmental trends, and achieve carbon-neutral data center operations by 2030. As a result, the company’s research and development team constantly analyzes emerging technologies to boost business operations, implement water usage efficiency programs, reduce costs, build a seamless client experience, and progress toward its carbon-neutral goal.

“STT GDC has demonstrated a strong focus on sustainability as a strategic imperative. Besides addressing the high energy consumption of data centers and their environmental impact as part of its responsibility, the company’s sustainability efforts also align with its customers’ carbon pledges,” noted Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, and are honored to have been recognized for our dedication to enabling technological advancement through innovation to offer scalable and secure, world-class data center solutions and services to power Southeast Asia’s ambitions for a smarter, more sustainable digital future.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

