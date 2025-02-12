Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Staffmark signs exclusive contract with ARAPL RaaS for autonomous robotic solutions in logistics operations

Staffmark signs exclusive contract with ARAPL RaaS for autonomous robotic solutions in logistics operations

News
By Express Computer
0 9

ARAPL RaaS has entered into an exclusive partnership with Staffmark. The partnership will see ARAPL’s autonomous robots integrated into logistics operations across Staffmark’s extensive client base, marking a pivotal shift in how logistics functions are managed.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, Staffmark will offer ARAPL’s cutting-edge robotic solutions to its multiple clients, including major retail chains. This initiative aims to increase the productivity in various operations of logistics with automation, offering a scalable and highly reliable alternative that boosts efficiency, speed, and precision. The integration of autonomous robots signifies a major step forward in logistics automation, positioning Staffmark at the forefront of innovation in workforce solutions.

Staffmark, with over 55 years of experience, is a leader in staffing solutions. As part of RGF Staffing and the Recruit Group—global HR giants behind brands like Indeed and Glassdoor—Staffmark connects 175,000 people annually with meaningful jobs. Backed by sister brands like Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, and Digital People, the company leverages its extensive expertise to help job seekers and businesses thrive. Focused on innovation and growth, and is committed to reshaping the future of work, turning recruitment challenges into opportunities for connection and success.

Speaking about this collaboration, Robinson Philipose, Co-founder and CEO of ARAPL RaaS, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining warehousing operations through automation. By joining hands with Staffmark, we will be able to bring our innovative autonomous robots to some of the largest and most complex logistics environments in the world. This collaboration will empower Staffmark’s clients to improve productivity, enhance reliability, and scale their operations seamlessly in an increasingly competitive market.”

The scope of this partnership will see the automation of multiple logistics units across Staffmark’s client base, with ARAPL’s robots streamlining supply chains. By integrating autonomous robots, Staffmark’s clients will benefit from improved operational reliability, speed, and scalability—delivering a powerful solution to the growing challenges faced in modern logistics.

The move toward robotics in logistics reflects a broader industry trend as companies seek to enhance operational efficiency and agility. With ARAPL’s state-of-the-art robotic solutions, Staffmark’s clients will experience a transformation in their logistics processes to automated, data-driven workflows that enhance productivity.

This collaboration is set to revolutionise logistics automation, showcasing how manpower agencies like Staffmark are adding robotics and automation to their domain, while continuing to support their client needs in a rapidly evolving market.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image