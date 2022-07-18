Express Computer

STEMROBO in collaboration with AIC IIT Delhi launches Tech Entrepreneurship Program

One of India’s fastest growing ed-tech startups in the k-12 space, STEMROBO Technologies has expanded its horizon to provide training in the latest cutting-edge technologies by announcing the launch of a Tech Entrepreneurship Program in association with AIC IIT Delhi for 8-18 years of age group. Through this program, future business leaders will be developed, and students will be assisted in transforming their ideas to work on real-life problem statements, helping them to become problem solvers by understanding the concepts of 21st-century skills. The Students will have the opportunity to exercise and practice academically acquired abilities, with the goal of assisting and developing potential entrepreneurs.

Through the CIC (Consumer – Innovator – Creator) approach, this program is focused on embedding skills like Robotics,3D printing, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Coding, and BlockChain.

The curriculum for this program will be a unique blend of technology-based learning and entrepreneurship designed to assist students in turning their ideas and interests into profitable businesses. Mentors with relevant industry experience will provide real-world connections and training to students as they develop critical thinking abilities, problem-solving skills, collaboration, and communication skills.

In virtual meetings, students will have the opportunity to speak with subject matter experts. Students will participate in 64 hours of live online and live offline sessions led by domain experts. Each session will last one hour, and students will get self-learning modules, which include easy-to-understand materials and prerecorded video tutorials. In addition, experts can help students create their profiles on social networking sites like YouTube or LinkedIn to build networks. Students will have the opportunity to compete in international competitions for visibility in more than 40 nations.

Commenting on this association, Co-Founder of STEMROBO Technologies Mr. Anurag Gupta said, “The students will be able to go from being consumers to innovators and finally to creators thanks to our special methodology. Students that participate in activity-based learning (ABL) and project-based learning (PBL) progressively gain the ability to innovate, influence the world, and continue to develop their skills throughout their educational journey. “

“By taking small steps to reach milestones in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and robotics, we have developed the curriculum in partnership with AIC, IIT Delhi to make it simple for kids to understand. Using STEAM-based principles, our curriculum places a strong focus on developing an entrepreneurial attitude among young learners.” he further added.

Mr. Manveen Chadha, Sr. Manager, AIC IIT Delhi reaffirms that, “Our commitment to young budding entrepreneurs with one of its kind Tech-Entrepreneurship Program. This program will assist young budding entrepreneurs in bringing their ideas to life by providing them a platform where they will get an opportunity to interact with experts in the field of entrepreneurship, industry mentors and  academia. We look forward to working together with STEMROBO Technologies to bring the wave of change and give wings to the entrepreneurial dreams of the youth.”

