TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification

TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification

Being a part of the Trusted Partner Network certainly acknowledges the dependability & scalability of our technology & media solutions as we cater to the leading global media brands across studios, broadcasters, MCNs, distributors & OTTs with high value assets

TO THE NEW, a digital technology company, with a deep focus on Media and Entertainment has successfully completed the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) assessment process after going through a meticulous audit procedure. The company went through a series of security audits in which all aspects of the company’s operations were evaluated in detail from physical and digital security to company culture and employee controls. Joining the Trusted Partner Network is a testament to the organization’s global infrastructure, capabilities & security standards across the technology and media supply chain.

Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is a new, global, industry-wide film and television content protection initiative which evaluates a facility’s security preparedness in conformance with the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) standards. TPN provides a set of requirements and best practices around preventing leaks, breaches, and hacking of pre-released media content.

“Being a part of the Trusted Partner Network certainly acknowledges the dependability & scalability of our technology & media solutions as we cater to the leading global media brands across studios, broadcasters, MCNs, distributors & OTTs with high value assets. It further validates TO THE NEW’s significant investments in improved infrastructure & content security with an aim to create a more secure media supply chain. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Trusted Partner Network.” says Deepak Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, TO THE NEW.


