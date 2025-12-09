WOL3D India has announced the appointment of Sanjay Gondane as National Sales Leader, where he will oversee the nationwide expansion of Vinglits, the company’s flagship toy brand. Gondane brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, distribution and brand development across sectors including toys, FMCG and lifestyle products.

The appointment comes as WOL3D continues to broaden its presence in consumer categories alongside its established 3D printing business. The company noted that Gondane’s previous roles with brands such as Hasbro, Hallmark, Crayola, Funskool, MRF, Reliance and Bentley Tricycles will support efforts to scale Vinglits through strengthened retail partnerships, expanded distribution networks and enhanced consumer engagement.

Commenting on his new role, Gondane said he aims to build a trusted Indian toy brand with strong domestic visibility and global competitiveness. His focus areas include modern trade, e-commerce channels and retail experience initiatives.

Gondane has previously led relaunch strategies for Hasbro brands in India, driven double-digit growth in licensed school bag categories, and contributed to over 30% CAGR growth at Reliance Home Video & Games—experience that WOL3D expects will support its consumer product roadmap.

The move forms part of WOL3D’s efforts to diversify into high-growth consumer segments while continuing to invest in technology-led innovation.