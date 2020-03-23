WorldRemit Announces Global Partnership With Paykii to Enable International Bill Payments

Read Article

Leading online international money transfer company WorldRemit has joined forces with Paykii to launch international bill payments using the WorldRemit app or website. The new service which is available from over 40 send countries including, UK, USA, Canada, and Australia and New Zealand, will enable WorldRemit customers to directly pay electricity, telephone, mobile, internet, water and gas bills in their home country for their families or themselves.

“Our research shows that WorldRemit customers are regularly sending money for specific purposes, including bill payments which recipients pay in cash. This new service allowing our users to pay bills directly from abroad will make life easier for our customers, particularly in the current climate, by providing a convenient, end-to-end digital service,” said Cath Rooney, head of product, WorldRemit.

The partnership between WorldRemit and Paykii allows WorldRemit customers to make real-time balance inquiries and to direct funds where they need to be spent. Most household bills are a regular occurrence, and being able to use just an account or phone number, It becomes really simple and easy for users to pay their expenses.

Fabian Saide, Co-Founder/CEO of Paykii stated “A significant portion of the money sent as remittances ultimately goes to paying basic monthly household expenses. Now WorldRemit customers have another great service to better manage their global financial health by directly paying bills for their loved ones or themselves back home. WorldRemit and Paykii have worked closely to build a global bill payment experience that delivers ‘Peace of Mind’ by ensuring the timely payment of those essential family expenses.”

The service initially launches from 40 send countries to India, the world’s largest market for receiving international payments with over $80 billion USD crossing the border in 2019 according to data from the World Bank. More receiving countries will follow in 2020.

