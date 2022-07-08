Zero Trust Network Access For Beginners

Begin by securing devices, users and data in your remote or hybrid work environment today using modern security approach: Jamf Private Access, based on the Zero Trust Network Access framework to enforce least privilege access based on an identity-centric security model.

Conduct device health checks and automate remediation workflows based on risk-aware policies to elevate the security posture of your network fleet, all from one centralized, cloud-based console without disrupting the intuitive user experience.

See what’s possible with a free trial.