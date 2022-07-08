Express Computer


Zero Trust Network Access For Beginners

ZERO AWARENESS OF ZERO TRUST NETWORK ACCESS? NO PROBLEM.

Jul 8, 2022

Begin by securing devices, users and data in your remote or hybrid work environment today using modern security approach: Jamf Private Access, based on the Zero Trust Network Access framework to enforce least privilege access based on an identity-centric security model.

Conduct device health checks and automate remediation workflows based on risk-aware policies to elevate the security posture of your network fleet, all from one centralized, cloud-based console without disrupting the intuitive user experience.

See what’s possible with a free trial.

