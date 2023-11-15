Zoho looks at empowering Chartered Accountants in India with Zoho Practice

Chennai-based Zoho has just unveiled its latest game-changer, Zoho Practice, a cutting-edge, free, end-to-end practice management solution tailored for chartered accountants (CAs). This software promises CAs a comprehensive tool to streamline workflows, foster seamless internal and client collaboration, and elevate their firm’s operational efficiency.

Says Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Zoho Finance and Operations Suite, “Over the years, we have developed strong relationships with accountants and CA communities. Through our collaboration, we’ve come to understand their need for a solution that addresses everyday challenges, such as providing vital services like accounting, bookkeeping, auditing, and tax filing, while enabling them to seamlessly collaborate with clients.”

Zoho Practice aims to be more than just a software solution; it’s a strategic move to empower practicing CAs, offering them the means to automate daily tasks, enhance customer experience, and ultimately save time. The software encompasses productivity-focused features for client and document management, including task management, timesheets, and billing capabilities.

The software doesn’t stop at streamlining internal workflows; it introduces industry-first capabilities such as advanced collaboration through chat, voice or video calls, and document sharing. Particularly tailored for distributed firms, Zoho Practice also boasts AI-driven anomaly detection, identifying inconsistencies in transactions for prompt issue rectification.

Zoho Practice doesn’t operate in isolation; it seamlessly integrates with Zoho’s suite of financial apps, including Zoho Books, Zoho Expense, and Zoho Payroll. This interoperability ensures a comprehensive central repository and a smooth connection between an accountant’s practice and their client’s finance and operations.

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran emphasizes, “Practicing CAs are the nucleus of our ecosystem, and it’s imperative that we empower them with the right solutions to manage not only their firm’s operations but also their clients’ finances. Zoho Practice was built for this exact purpose, empowering CA firms to automate their daily tasks, increase productivity, enhance customer experience, thereby saving time that they can spend adding more clients and growing their firm.”

230+ Extensions: Customizing Finance Applications for Specific Needs

Zoho Marketplace boasts over 230 extensions, providing tailored solutions to address specific business needs. These extensions cover a spectrum of functionalities, from local payment gateways to productivity enhancements, reminders, email validations, and data sync. The flexibility of Zoho’s Developer Portal allows third-party developers to build integrations, ensuring that Zoho’s applications cater to the unique requirements of diverse businesses.

In the words of Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, “Today, we have 230+ extensions to finance applications published in Zoho Marketplace. These plugins extend the functionality natively found in the finance applications for specific business requirements.”