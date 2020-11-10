Capacity on Demand – IBM Power Systems

Read Article

As consumer demand for an on-demand economy grows, businesses are faced with a challenge in how they support a new and ever-changing set of requirements. Cloud has reset expectations as businesses look for the best way to leverage the beneﬁts of cloud-based infrastructure to deliver better business results and customer experiences. Originally, many companies turned over part – or all – of their IT to public cloud platforms in hopes of becoming more agile and lowering overall costs. However, there are trade-offs associated with a public cloud. That’s why many companies are now deploying a mix of private, on-premises, and public, off-premises clouds — also referred to as a hybrid cloud (or multicloud) strategy.

Submit the details below and download the whitepaper.



First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (optional)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone By Postal Mail

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.

More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]