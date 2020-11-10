Forrester: The Key To Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Strategy

Read Article

Modern IT organizations that take a holistic view of their IT infrastructure – including on-premises

and cloud models – will be best positioned to combat security vulnerabilities. Today, organizations

face more uncertainty than ever before. As cyber threats increase in number and complexity, the

need for secure digital availability is paramount. In turn, organizations struggle with adapting their

infrastructure strategies to best support their clients and increasingly complex workloads, without

sacrificing security.

In January 2020, IBM published a study it had commissioned with Forrester Consulting in September

2019, to evaluate how organizations develop and implement their IT infrastructure strategies.

Forrester conducted an online survey of 350 global enterprise IT decision-makers across industries

to explore this topic. We found that organizations are creating hybrid cloud environments with

various public cloud, hosted private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

