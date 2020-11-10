Express Computer


Forrester: The Key To Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Strategy

By IBM
Forrester: The Key To Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Strategy
Modern IT organizations that take a holistic view of their IT infrastructure – including on-premises
and cloud models – will be best positioned to combat security vulnerabilities. Today, organizations
face more uncertainty than ever before. As cyber threats increase in number and complexity, the
need for secure digital availability is paramount. In turn, organizations struggle with adapting their
infrastructure strategies to best support their clients and increasingly complex workloads, without
sacrificing security.

In January 2020, IBM published a study it had commissioned with Forrester Consulting in September
2019, to evaluate how organizations develop and implement their IT infrastructure strategies.
Forrester conducted an online survey of 350 global enterprise IT decision-makers across industries
to explore this topic. We found that organizations are creating hybrid cloud environments with
various public cloud, hosted private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

    IBM
