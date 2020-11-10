Express Computer


ITIC 2020 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

By IBM
ITIC 2020 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report
High reliability, uptime, and availability are imperative in today's – always on‖ Digital networks. For the 12th straight year, IBM's Z and Power Systems achieved the highest server; server operating system reliability, and server application availability rankings, along with Lenovo's ThinkSystem servers which delivered the best uptime among all Intel x86 servers for the last seven consecutive years. Those are the results of ITIC's latest Global Server Hardware and Server OS Reliability survey, which polled 1,200 global enterprises from January through March 2020.

    IBM
