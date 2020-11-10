Express Computer


Seven Steps to Make Secure IT Infrastructure a Business Priority

By IBM
Seven steps to make secure IT infrastructure a business priority
According to Forrester, the #1 repercussion of delaying IT infrastructure investment is security.

And yet, only 39% of organizations report infrastructure upgrades in the past 5 years. Understand how you can truly position IT security, privacy, and compliance front and center with your C-suite.

Submit details below and download the eBook for insights that empower you to:

• Collaborate with your C-suite to keep data private, secure and resilient

• Elevate security from proof of concept to production

• Identify IT security solutions to take directly to your executives

    IBM
