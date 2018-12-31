For seamless call management on the cloud

MyOperator is a cloud-based call management system that provides solutions such as IVR, virtual number, toll-free number, cloud EPABX, automatic call distribution, call tracking and recording, reports, etc., for businesses. Headquartered in Delhi, working with Prime Minister’s Office, India, has been a crucial project for the startup. “Mann ki Baat was another milestone for us,” says Ankit Jain, CEO, MyOperator, with apparent pride.

Jain established the company in 2013 as he believed call management needed to be as seamless as email management. He observed the need for a generic, cost effective call management system for businesses which can cater to a very large market. “The core strength of the company lies in its robust technology architecture that makes it an easy to use product,” he says, adding that the system works effectively from SMBs to large enterprises. MyOperator has also helped in disaster management.

MyOperator being a SAAS product does not require any hardware or software installation. It provides a complete analytical report of all the calls received by a business, both department, and user wise. “This helps analyse the call performance of the business. India being an emerging economy, there are many SMEs, who demand a pool of services,” informs Jain. The offering which MyOperator provides to SMEs is IVR system; cloud EPABX; call tracking; and call recording.

The solution has been deployed across various industry segments. “It is a sector agnostic solution. So far we have served over 3500 customers across sectors like e-commerce, energy, healthcare, real estate, education, tours and travel, and others. We have even served political parties. Our product has become affordable to even the kirana stores,” points out Jain. MyOperator helps businesses to manage their voice communication seamlessly and efficiently with the help of technology and innovation. With this vision, Jain kept focus on the simplicity of the technology as a non tech savvy consumer can also use it without any problem.

“Our next innovation focus is around automating the manual, monotonous tasks through artificial intelligence. We have made some great breakthrough in this area and are hopeful to commercialise the same in the coming year,” states Jain.

In the fifth year of operation, MyOperator is expanding geographically and entering global markets. It has already started its operations in the US and the UK. “We are further strengthening our market base in India, by expanding our presence in Tier II cities across the country. We are optimising our solution for both the Indian and international markets by adding new features to the product. Indian businesses can now utilise ‘click-o-call’, while for the US market, we are focusing on ‘web-call’ as a key feature where businesses can use web for making calls to any mobile number,” he informs.

The journey of a startup has many new milestones. According to Jain, the growth of his startup, both in revenue and number of users, along with expansion of team, have been the key milestones.

