Business Technology Leaders: Sreeji Gopinathan, Global CIO, Lupin Limited

Live Fireside Chat | Healthcare and Pharma

In a special edition of Business Technology Leaders Forum, Sreeji Gopinathan, Global CIO, Lupin Limited and Ravindra Ranade, Country Sales Manager, PointNext Services, HPE, speak about the mega trends in the pharma and healthcare sectors and the technologies in focus during these unprecedented times.


