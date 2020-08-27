Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ In crisis, we have seen renewed respect for governance
+ We on-boarded Smart Analytics and utilised the large pool of data
+ We have tied up with industry stakeholders to find out the right solutions
+ Every crisis cannot be turned into an opportunity, but a good leadership can bring the best out of all situations
+ IT solutions must follow leadership decisions
