Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Read Article

Best Practices: Cloud-first backup and recovery for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals by Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva on 5th June 2020

Key Highlights:

Digital transformation was important, but the pandemic has now made it urgent

We provide SaaS based direct-to-cloud backup, which eliminates the current challenges

Serving more than 4000 enterprise customers globally and around 400 customers in India, we manage over 200 petabytes of data

Druva has helped Allergan to reduce eDiscovery time by 95 per cent

With Druva Data Protection, customers can reduce TCO by 50 per cent

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]