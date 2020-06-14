Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Express Computer


Best Practices: Cloud-first backup and recovery for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals by Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva on 5th June 2020

Key Highlights:

  • Digital transformation was important, but the pandemic has now made it urgent
  • We provide SaaS based direct-to-cloud backup, which eliminates the current challenges
  • Serving more than 4000 enterprise customers globally and around 400 customers in India, we manage over 200 petabytes of data
  • Druva has helped Allergan to reduce eDiscovery time by 95 per cent
  • With Druva Data Protection, customers can reduce TCO by 50 per cent

