Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Best Practices: Cloud-first backup and recovery for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals by Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager, Druva on 5th June 2020
Key Highlights:
- Digital transformation was important, but the pandemic has now made it urgent
- We provide SaaS based direct-to-cloud backup, which eliminates the current challenges
- Serving more than 4000 enterprise customers globally and around 400 customers in India, we manage over 200 petabytes of data
- Druva has helped Allergan to reduce eDiscovery time by 95 per cent
- With Druva Data Protection, customers can reduce TCO by 50 per cent
