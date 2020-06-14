Mrigank Mishra, Associate Vice President, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
World IT during COVID 19 – and Healthcare Industry by Mrigank Mishra, AVP, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
Key Highlights:
- Artificial intelligence has made diagnosis 30 times faster. AI is also solving the problem of misdiagnosis
- Enablement of virtual platforms, contact-free healthcare and IT resiliency will be critical focus areas in the new normal
- Disaster Recovery as a service will ensure seamless hospital operations during a downtime
- Cloud based electronic health records will centralise database, protected by blockchain based security
- Security will transform from password-based to password-less
