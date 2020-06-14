Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Mrigank Mishra, Associate Vice President, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Mrigank Mishra, Associate Vice President, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

VideoDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

World IT during COVID 19 – and Healthcare Industry by Mrigank Mishra, AVP, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

Key Highlights:

  • Artificial intelligence has made diagnosis 30 times faster. AI is also solving the problem of misdiagnosis
  • Enablement of virtual platforms, contact-free healthcare and IT resiliency will be critical focus areas in the new normal
  • Disaster Recovery as a service will ensure seamless hospital operations during a downtime
  • Cloud based electronic health records will centralise database, protected by blockchain based security
  • Security will transform from password-based to password-less

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.