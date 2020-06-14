Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

VideoDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

Session by Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB on ‘Database in Hybrid Cloud: Reimagining Data Strategies’ at the Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track on 4th June 2020

Key Highlights:

  • MongoDB has ensured stringent compliance including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, among others
  • MongoDB’s services are present in more than 70 regions across the world
  • MongoDB has over 17,500 customers across various industries
  • We help customers reap the benefits of public cloud, while maintaining compliance
  • MongoDB has helped in 6x improvement in performance at Thermo Fisher

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.