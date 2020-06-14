Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Session by Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB on ‘Database in Hybrid Cloud: Reimagining Data Strategies’ at the Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track on 4th June 2020
Key Highlights:
- MongoDB has ensured stringent compliance including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, among others
- MongoDB’s services are present in more than 70 regions across the world
- MongoDB has over 17,500 customers across various industries
- We help customers reap the benefits of public cloud, while maintaining compliance
- MongoDB has helped in 6x improvement in performance at Thermo Fisher
