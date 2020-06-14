Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Read Article

Session by Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB on ‘Database in Hybrid Cloud: Reimagining Data Strategies’ at the Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track on 4th June 2020

Key Highlights:

MongoDB has ensured stringent compliance including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, among others

MongoDB’s services are present in more than 70 regions across the world

MongoDB has over 17,500 customers across various industries

We help customers reap the benefits of public cloud, while maintaining compliance

MongoDB has helped in 6x improvement in performance at Thermo Fisher

