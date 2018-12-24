Emerging Tech Conclave Day 2 | Keynote Address by V S Parthasarathy, Group CIO & Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra

VS Parthasarathy, Group CIO & Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra speaks about how traditional businesses get disrupted by just one spark of the digital. Emerging technologies are impacting the society, people, governance and businesses. Parthasarathy adds that he believed in the federation and enabling the workforce, by allowing them to learn and re-learn.

