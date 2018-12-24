Emerging Tech Conclave Day 2 | Special Address by Jayanta Banerjee, Global CIO, Tata Steel
Jayanta Banerjee, Global CIO, Tata Steel, affirms that digital transformation cannot happen without a strong IT background, as digital has to ride on a fundamental IT backbone. IT and digital vision is aligned to the organisation’s long-term objectives and has to move the transformation from instinct to initiative.
