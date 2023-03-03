​Dell develops ​​digital healthcare platform- Digital LifeCare​ for reducing the incidence rate of NCDs across the country

​While newer technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and commercial SaaS offerings are making inroads in healthcare, open-source technology is frequently seen as the most cost-effective and accessible option. Dell Technologies has developed Digital LifeCare, a flagship digital inclusion initiativ ​e ​ to help India address the rising burden of NCDs at population scale. It is a digital healthcare platform launched ​​ as part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative in 2018. Mallari Kulkarni – Head, Digital LifeCare, Dell Technologies speaking to Express Computer informs the platform is linked to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID, citizens no longer need to carry paper health records and can provide access to their health data with consent

​ ​ ​

​​

​​How is Dell Technologies addressing the burden of non-communicable (NCDs) in India?



Under the aegis of our 2030 goal for transforming a billion lives, Dell Technologies is connecting underserved and underrepresented groups to skills and resources, delivering the benefits of technology for all. ​​Digital LifeCare is a flagship digital inclusion initiative of Dell Technologies developed to help India address the rising burden of NCDs at population scale. It is a ​​digital healthcare platform launched as part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative in 2018 to support the National Population-Based NCD Screening, Prevention and Management program. The platform assists frontline healthcare workers and doctors across primary and secondary levels to screen, diagnose and manage NCDs, thus enabling a continuum of care across different levels throughout the patient journey.

Digital LifeCare focuses on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) NCD program that monitors five diseases i.e., Diabetes, Hypertension, Oral, Breast and Cervical Cancers. NCDs continue to be a cause of concern for public health globally and in India. A statistic that draws attention is that worldwide, NCDs account for 74% of all deaths. In India specifically, the country has gone through an epidemiological transition from communicable diseases like typhoid and cholera to NCDs like cardiovascular diseases and cancers, with 61% of the deaths caused by NCDs since 2016. What makes NCDs dangerous is that most of them are silent – meaning most people do not know until it is at an advanced stage because of the absence of conventional symptoms. Given the nature of the disease, patients require assistance right from screening to management including long term treatment compliance to achieve favorable health outcomes.

​​How has India progressed in terms of developing and expanding its digital healthcare infrastructure?

India’s digital journey continues to inspire us at Dell, with its demonstration of how technology can be used to solve some of the most pressing societal problems. In terms of digital health, India has made significant progress thanks to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to build the backbone of integrated digital health infrastructure and bridge existing gaps between different stakeholders via digital highways. To achieve the SDG 3.4 of reducing NCD mortality, the government aims to screen 300 million +citizens for timely identification and management of these 5 NCDs.