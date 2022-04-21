Exclusive Video Interview with Kumara Raghavan, Head – AWS Startups India, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited
In an exclusive video interview with Express Computer, Kumara Raghavan, Head – AWS Startups India, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, shares his insights on how startups can explore the trends in AI and ML in 2022. He also talks about, how startups can work on capitalizing on these technologies to gain momentum post-pandemic and what are some of the unique innovations that startups have produced with AI and ML.