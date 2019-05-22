Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Panel Discussion on Smart Manufacturing – Best practices for taking manufacturing efficiencies to a new level | #SmartMfgConclave

Smart Manufacturing Conclave | Novotel Imagica, Khopoli | April 26 -27, 2019

By Express Computer
Moderator:

  • Srikanth RP,  Editor, Express Computer

Panelists:

  • Piyush Chowhan, CIO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands
  • Ketan Karkhanis, Head – IT, Clariant in India
  • Jagdish Lomte, CIO, Thermax
  • Nabuath Khan, Practice Head – Manufacturing & IoT Analytics, SAS India
  • Ranjit Metrani, VP – Sales & Chief Revenue Officer, ESDS


Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

